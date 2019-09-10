Chelsea loanee Victor Moses is reportedly set to see Fenerbahce snub the option of signing him on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has made 17 appearances for the Turkish giants, scoring five goals and providing two assists during his time with the club.

Despite playing a pivotal role in Chelsea’s last Premier League title success, he has been discarded since and it seems doubtful that he has a place in Frank Lampard’s plans moving forward given his loan spell away from Stamford Bridge this season.

However, according to Goal.com, it has now been suggested that the £75,000-a-week Chelsea ace could now be set for a return to west London next summer as Fenerbahce aren’t expected to make his move a permanent one.

With his Chelsea contract running until 2021, the Blues will undoubtedly hope to avoid losing Moses for nothing when his deal expires, and so that would suggest, as touted in the report, that they could look to offload him next summer and try to get a fee for him.

Time will tell whether or not there is interest in the Nigerian international though, particularly with that salary in mind as that could be problematic for some clubs to satisfy. In turn, it could be a tricky situation to deal with for Chelsea, assuming that Lampard has made a decision and doesn’t intend on keeping Moses in his squad next year.

With Cesar Azpilicueta making the right-back position his own coupled with Reece James looking to push on at senior level, it’s difficult to see where Moses fits in with competition for places also fierce further up the pitch.