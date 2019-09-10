Chelsea are said to have held talks with their future Champions League opponents Valencia regarding a possible summer move for defender Jose Gaya.

The Blues are currently unable to sign players until next summer due to a transfer ban that was imposed upon the by FIFA earlier this year, however this hasn’t stopped the west London side igniting interests in certain players.

As per Soccer Link, Chelsea are keen on bolstering their options at left-back next summer, with Frank Lampard’s side having also opened talks with Los Che regarding a potential move for the Spaniard at the end of the season once the club have served their transfer ban.

Given the recent form of Italian defender Emerson Palmieri, combined with the fact that the Blues also have Marcos Alonso to choose from at left-back, we question whether the club actually need a new left back next summer.

Emerson has been absolutely brilliant for Lampard’s side so far this term, with the Italian proving to be one of the club’s standout players since the start of the season.

Emerson’s been so good, that he’s even managed to keep Alonso out of the club’s starting XI thus far this campaign, a feat that is far from easy given the abilities the Spaniard has at his disposal.

Should Emerson maintain his current form for the remainder of the season, it’ll be interesting to see if the Blues are still interested in signing Gaya when the summer window opens next year.