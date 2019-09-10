Bordeaux chief Joe DaGrosa has revealed that Laurent Koscielny’s ‘desire’ to return to France was the main reason behind his Arsenal exit this summer.

After spending a fair amount of years in north London, Frenchman Koscielny finally returned back to his home country this summer window, as he joined Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.

And now, the chairman of the French outfit has come out and revealed the reason why Koscielny was so keen to leave Arsenal.

As per the Mirror, Koscielny went on striker early on this summer in order to try and force the Gunners into selling him, with the player eventually getting his way come the end of the window.

And as per Get French Football News, via the Mirror, DaGrosa has revealed why Koscielny did this, as he stated “It really starts with Laurent’s desire to come back to France. His desire was to return to France, and particularly to Bordeaux where he has family, in the region.”

Given that Koscielny is now 33, it was probably time for him to end his stint with Unai Emery’s side, and a return to his homeland will now allow for the Frenchman to spend more time closer to his friendly.

Arsenal did end up bringing in David Luiz towards the end of the summer, a player who’s certainly upgrade on Koscielny, and following their summer business, we’re sure Gunners fans are happy with how things turned out.