Curacao goalkeeper Jairzinho Pieter dies after suffering heart attack

Back-up Curacao goalkeeper Jairzinho Pieter has died after suffering a heart attack while on international duty in Haiti on Monday.

The 31-year-old played for SV Vesta and was on the bench for his country for the 1-0 win over Haiti on Sunday, with the squad set for the reverse fixture on Tuesday in their CONCACAF Nations League clash in Port-au-Prince.

However, according to ESPN, Pieter sadly passed away in the early hours of Monday morning from a cardiac arrest after feeling unwell at the hotel.

It’s added that a minute’s silence will now be observed before the game in order to allow the players, fans and all connected to have a chance to pay their respects after the tragic passing of Pieter.

En tant que Ministre de la Jeunesse, des Sports et de l’Action Civique, je suis à l’Hotel Marriott pour accompagner la Fédération Haïtienne de Football dans le dossier concernant le décès du joueur de la Sélection de Curaçao, Jairzinho Pieter, victime d’une crise cardiaque. pic.twitter.com/D1Ezj9IIox — Me Edwing CHARLES (@EdwingMinistre) September 9, 2019