David Beckham reportedly has some hugely ambitious plans for his MLS franchise Inter Miami which could include raids on Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The franchise will launch in March 2020, and while it would seem difficult for Beckham to bring in the big stars immediately, he’ll hope to ensure that his club are competitive and have the big names to bring in the crowds sooner rather than later.

They don’t get much bigger than the two that he is reportedly targeting, as The Sun report that he has reached out to Barcelona legend Lionel Messi about a possible switch Stateside.

Given the Argentine international continues to lead the charge for the Catalan giants and has shown that he still has plenty left in the tank, it seems unlikely that he will consider an exit any time soon.

Nevertheless, perhaps when he is ready to call time on his spell in Europe, Beckham will try his best to convince him of a move to Miami, adding one of the biggest names and legendary figures in the game to the squad.

Meanwhile, there could also be a marquee name brought in as coach in the future as Calciomercato note that Beckham’s dream appointment would be Zinedine Zidane.

Similarly to Messi, the French tactician looks settled in Spain as he has the challenge this year to restore Real Madrid’s past glories from his first spell in charge.

That in turn will surely keep him at the Bernabeu for the foreseeable future, and so time will tell if Beckham is successful in convincing Zidane to move to the US, and whether or not Messi will be on his way at some stage too but perhaps not in the more immediate future.