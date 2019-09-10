Everton ace Yerry Mina hit with £10,000 fine after breaching FA betting rules

Everton defender Yerry Mina has been hit in the pocket and warned by the FA after he breached their betting rules.

As per the Daily Mail, it relates to the Colombian international featuring in a promotion for betting company Betjuego in his homeland, and the report specifically states that the FA are taking a hardline on any breaches of their regulations and rules with regards to betting.

A statement from the FA read: “Yerry Mina has been warned as to his future conduct and fined £10,000 after admitting a misconduct charge in relation to the FA’s betting rules.

“The Everton FC defender breached FA Rule E8(3) by participating in an advertisement for betting activity which he is prohibited from engaging in.”

It’s safe to say that the fine and warning won’t hugely affect Mina given his likely salary and the lucrative nature of the appearance in the advertisement, but it should be enough of a deterrent to make him choose his promotional work more carefully moving forward to avoid any further incidents with the FA.

His focus in the more immediate future though once he returns from the international break will be helping Everton secure a win over Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.