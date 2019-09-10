“But also, we were working with him on some details we needed to improve with him – his food, his body, how we can work to make it stronger, his arms, his body, his legs.

The 20-year-old’s high-level displays have caught the eye of France boss Didier Deschamps, the central midfielder was called up to his country’s senior squad for the first time to replace Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba.

“This year, I think he’s taken one step ahead, improving and also giving us one level more in his performances. We want to continue with him, working in each training session and in each match.

“For him and for us it’s a big challenge to take that step ahead. For other young players, his spirit, his progress, his development is a good example, for Willock, for Emile Smith Rowe, for Reiss Nelson. It’s a very good example for everybody.”

Guendouzi has made 37 Premier League appearances since joining the Gunners last summer, the ace’s style of play certainly leans into Unai Emery’s philosophies.

The youngster is the type of players that likes to have the ball at his feet – allowing him to dictate a match’s tempo from the middle of the park.