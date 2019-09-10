A journalist has claimed that one of Manchester United’s most loved legends ‘has reservations’ on returning to Old Trafford for these reasons.

Journalist Ian McGarry revealed on the Transfer Window Podcast that Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar ‘has reservations’ on a potential return to Old Trafford in a directorial role.

The Express add that the Manchester outfit have been strongly linked to bringing back the Dutchman in a director of football role.

McGarry reveals on the podcast that Van der Sar is currently unsure on what his exact role would be should he decide to return to United.

Bizarrely, United currently have five heads of recruitment. This is bound to make Van der Sar’s task of rebuilding the side much more difficult.

Fans will wonder how the club have managed to get so many of their recent signings wrong, despite having such a high number of staff involved with transfer dealings.

Here’s what McGarry had to say on Van der Sar’s potential return:

“Van der Sar does have some reservations,”

“He is keen to further his career but does have some scepticism about the current set-up at Carrington regarding the fact there are supposedly five heads of recruitment currently operating.

“And also has doubts, or hasn’t been given reassurances over his exact remit nor his authority in terms of finalising transfers.

“That is holding up his decision in making the move from Amsterdam to Manchester.”

During his successful spell with the Red Devils, Van der Sar won every major honour excluding the FA Cup.

The ‘Flying Dutchman’ also won a heap of individual awards for his shot-stopping efforts; winning the Premier League’s Golden Glove, the UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year and also three inclusions in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

The fact that one of United’s legends is reportedly unsure about the club’s way of running transfers says it all really. The Red Devils are in desperate need of a major shake-up both on and off the pitch.