Chelsea have been handed a big boost regarding the fitness levels of Callum Hudson-Odoi, after it was noted that the youngster could make his long-awaited return from injury as early as this week.

Hudson-Odoi has been out of action since April after he suffered a serious injury during a Premier League game against Burnley, one that has kept him out of the club’s first team squad until now.

However, five months after he first got injured, it seems like the 18-year-old could finally seal his return from injury this week if recent reports are to be believed.

As per Goal, via the Sun, the 18-year-old could make his return for the club as early as Friday, with the winger potentially playing a part in Chelsea U23’s match against Brighton later this week.

If the forward were to manage any significant amount of minutes during Chelsea U23’s match on Friday, it’d be a great sign that the player is ever-so close to securing a return to first team football.

Hudson-Odoi showed last year for the west London outfit that he’s got what it takes to play a key role for the club’s first team in the near future, thus this news will surely be greatly received by Lampard and Co.

Should Hudson-Odoi get some valuable game time under his belt at the end of the week, it shouldn’t be too long before we see the teenager back in first team action for Chelsea this season.