Barcelona legend Lionel Messi will reportedly consider a switch to MLS as one of the options for life after his time at the Nou Camp.

The 32-year-old has firmly established himself as an icon for the Catalan giants, and he continues to lead their charge for more major trophies.

Injury has forced him to remain on the sidelines for the start of this campaign, but there is no doubt that he still has plenty left in the tank to play at the highest level and remain the talisman for Barcelona as they look to secure success both domestically and in Europe in the coming years.

Nevertheless, Messi is certainly edging closer to the latter stages of his career, and now Mundo Deportivo report that one of the options that he will consider when he decides the time is right to leave Barcelona will be MLS.

It shouldn’t really come as much of a surprise given the number of marquee names that have eventually gone Stateside in the final few years of their respective careers.

However, it’s added in the report that a return to his homeland and boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys is another option that Messi could consider, but ultimately he isn’t expected to make a move anywhere else for some time yet as he’ll undoubtedly have unfinished business at Barcelona given their disappointments in the Champions League over the last two years.

That said though, the idea of an MLS switch in the future has now been touted and it remains to be seen if it comes to fruition when Messi thinks the time is right for him to leave Spain.