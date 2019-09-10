Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all reportedly interested in Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

The 23-year-old secured a move to the Italian giants last year and has gone on to make 40 appearances for the club having firmly established himself as a key figure for coach Carlo Ancelotti.

With his technical quality and class in possession, he is arguably an ideal fit for most top sides in Europe who play possession based football, and so it’s no surprise to hear that he has attracted plenty of interest.

According to Calciomercato, Napoli may well have a battle on their hands to keep the Spaniard at the San Paolo, as it’s reported that Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern and Liverpool are all keen on Ruiz.

Time will tell if any of those European powerhouses are capable of making an offer that convinces Napoli to sell, while it could be particularly difficult if Ruiz himself isn’t keen on an exit having recently insisted that he was eager to sign a contract extension with Napoli, as per Calciomercato.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has a wealth of options in midfield, but as he looks to continue to strengthen his squad and ensure that they continue to compete for major honours moving forward, adding a player with Ruiz’s quality as a long-term solution could be a sensible swoop.