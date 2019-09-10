Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Gave Reasons to re-sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona

Liverpool’s veteran footballer Jamie Carragher believes that the club should work towards bringing Philippe Coutinho back from Barcelona. Boss Jurgen Klopp has also shared a few reasons why that’s a good idea.

Carragher, who played with Coutinho for 6 months before he retired in 2013 and also to recently suggest that Liverpool should sign Maddison, said that Klopp needs to bring him back. He said that his arrival will bring the club a massive boost especially now that it aims to end its 30-year title wait this season. He also said that Liverpool got a great deal when he was leaving and if the club is able to get an equally good deal for him coming back, he would do it.

There have been rumors about Coutinho’s moving to the Premier League with Man Utd considered one of the possible targets. However, his agent Kia Joorabchian said that the only landing spot that’s likely is Merseyside if he wants to come back to England. He said that Man Utd is an excellent club and that he has players there for whom he has massive respect. However, it would be a near-impossible move for Philippe.

Joorabchian said that it would be difficult for Philippe to play against Liverpool as he had a great experience with the club. Interestingly, his departure served as the club’s great catalyst for success under Jurgen Klopp. He said that like all big players, Philippe may have wanted to experience a different thing in his career. However, his heart has always been and still is with Liverpool.

At this point, it’s hard to tell how much thought Liverpool will give to bring Coutinho back. However, the recent speculations have surely raised many eyebrows and given the dynamics of football betting a major shake. As for the actual impact, all we can do is wait.