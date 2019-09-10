Liverpool take on Newcastle in this Saturday’s early Premier League kickoff as the club football starts up again after the international break.

With the games coming thick and fast now as we’re also treated to the start of Champions League football next week, it’s surely vital for Jurgen Klopp to start rotating a little more and using this fine squad that he has at his disposal.

There will surely be tougher tests ahead than Newcastle at home this weekend, with Liverpool travelling to Napoli on Tuesday night as they start the defence of their crown.

With that in mind, we think the Reds could do with making around three changes at least as they prepare for the visit of Steve Bruce’s side this weekend.

Divock Origi has been the scorer of some huge goals for LFC in recent times and deserves more of a look-in than he’s been getting, so could be ideal to start this weekend in order to give Roberto Firmino a bit of a breather after his exploits for Brazil.

In midfield, Liverpool could also perhaps do with giving Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain more of a chance to show what he can do, while James Milner has also not really been utilised enough so far this term.

That would allow Klopp to rest Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum for Napoli, with the Liverpool XI looking something like this against Newcastle…