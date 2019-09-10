Liverpool are reportedly set to hand new deals to first team duo James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum in the near future, news which comes amid the Reds activating a one-year extension clause in Joel Matip’s deal.

According to the Athletic, via the Daily Star, Jurgen Klopp’s side have activated the option to extend the Cameroonian’s deal at Anfield by another year, as his current deal was set to expire in the summer, with the Reds also planning to hand the defender another deal sometime in the future.

And following this news, it seems like Matip isn’t the only Liverpool player who could be set to extend his stay at Anfield by signing a new deal.

As per the same report from the Daily Star, both Milner and Wijnaldum are set to be offered new deals by the Merseyside club, as the Reds look to tie down the futures of the duo.

Matip has proven to be a brilliant addition to Liverpool’s squad since his move from Schalke in 2016, with the 28-year-old forming a more-than-solid partnership with Van Dijk at the heart of the Reds defence in recent years.

LFC fans will also be delighted to hear that the club are planning to offer Milner and Wijnaldum new deals, especially when you consider how important the midfield pair have been in recent times.

Milner has been a fantastic servant to the Reds since his move to Anfield back in 2015, whilst Wijnaldum has managed to establish himself as a first team regular following his switch from Newcastle three years ago.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Liverpool manage to tie the midfield duo down to new deals in the near future, something that we’re sure their fans are itching to see happen given the roles Milner and Wijanldum currently play in the club’s first team.