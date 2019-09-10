Jurgen Klopp drafts in ten youngsters for Liverpool first-team training

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly drafted in ten of the club’s young players into first-team training towards the end of the international break.

Some more senior Reds stars will still be involved due to not taking part in games with their national teams, with Adrian, Joel Matip, James Milner and Adam Lallana all a combination of retired from that level or not selected to represent their countries.

According to This Is Anfield, Klopp has now also thrown some new names into the mix as he enjoys the chance to get a closer look at some names he might not normally get the chance to work with.

This Is Anfield list the youngsters involved as: Adam Lewis, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Herbie Kane, Luis Longstaff, Leighton Clarkson, Jakub Ojrzynski, Tom Clayton, Tony Gallacher, Pedro Chirivella, and Yasser Larouci.

LFC fans will no doubt be hoping at least one or two can make an impression and perhaps keep themselves in contention for a first-team spot in the near future.

Klopp has done well to use youth during his time in charge at Liverpool, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez the biggest success stories, while Rhian Brewster has also come close to regular first-team action.