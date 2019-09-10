The likes of Manchester United and Liverpool will likely have to cough up as much as £100million to seal the transfer of Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison any time soon, according to pundit Jason Cundy.

The 22-year-old has been a revelation since moving to the Premier League last summer, settling instantly in the top flight and earning a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad.

Maddison’s fine form has also seen him linked as a target for Manchester United in a recent report from the Daily Mirror, while Liverpool were also mentioned as admirers of his by the Daily Star in the summer.

It remains to be seen if the youngster will be on the move any time soon, but if top clubs are to prise him away from Leicester, Cundy believes it will cost them big money.

Responding to a fan on his talkSPORT how about Liverpool potentially signing Maddison, Cundy said, as quoted by the Leicester Mercury: “I think you’re going to have to pull out £100 million to get Maddison, personally.”

Man Utd know from signing Harry Maguire this summer that Leicester are no pushovers when it comes to letting their star names go, but one imagines it will get harder and harder for the Foxes to hold on to Maddison.

The England ace would no doubt improve this Red Devils squad, coming in potentially as a replacement for Paul Pogba in a creative midfield role, or as a long-term successor to Juan Mata further forward.

Liverpool arguably don’t need him as much as they’re so well stocked in attack and don’t really play a system to accommodate a number ten like him, so spending £100m in this case might be a bit much.