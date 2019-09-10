Loads of Manchester United fans are seemingly not happy at the news that goalkeeper David de Gea looks set to stay at the club and sign a new contract.

The Guardian report that the Spain international finally looks close to ending lengthy speculation over his future by putting pen to paper on an improved deal at Old Trafford.

This is despite the Express previously linking De Gea with the likes of Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, whilst stating Atletico Madrid ‘keeper Jan Oblak could be lined up to replace him at Man Utd.

It seems many fans would now view that as an upgrade, with De Gea’s recent form certainly taking a turn for the worse despite years of great service for the Red Devils.

United won’t want to have risked losing a big name like De Gea on a free transfer, but at the same time there perhaps is a case for saying the timing wasn’t too bad for the club as it would allow them to strengthen that position.

They now risk being stuck with the 28-year-old for longer than they might want as he seems to enter into decline.

That’s the way a lot of fans seem to see it anyway…

We should sell De Gea and get Jan Oblak — Real Jords???? (@RealnessLiving) September 9, 2019

Pls no de gea new contract. Just sell him — Syazwan (@syazwanmdnoor) September 9, 2019

Does his last 6 months performances deserve that amount? Not a chance!!! Another player taking us for a ride. — Gavgriff (@griffogav) September 9, 2019

He's declining and it's obvious offering him 290k and he continues to perform like this past year we are going to regret — DF ?? (@DaveFutbol) September 9, 2019

I wanted Oblak — LegalBenez (@LegalBenez) September 9, 2019

should've sold him during the summer. #GlazersOut — Dessalean Killmonger (@dessalean) September 9, 2019

I can’t tell if I’m happy or not — Mr Jarring ? (@JarringJames) September 9, 2019

We'll give you 350k a week if you stop being beaten at your near post #mufc — Smilo (@smilo247) September 9, 2019

Wtf giving a 28 year old a 290 per week salary.? Hes on his decline mate!!! Comon ed plz have some brain or give this job to someone else. — GeorgePeter (@RedDevil0707) September 9, 2019