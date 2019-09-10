Menu

“Awful news” – These Manchester United fans surprisingly angry at fresh transfer development

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Loads of Manchester United fans are seemingly not happy at the news that goalkeeper David de Gea looks set to stay at the club and sign a new contract.

The Guardian report that the Spain international finally looks close to ending lengthy speculation over his future by putting pen to paper on an improved deal at Old Trafford.

MORE: Manchester United tipped to seal £90m+ transfer of Premier League star in January

This is despite the Express previously linking De Gea with the likes of Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, whilst stating Atletico Madrid ‘keeper Jan Oblak could be lined up to replace him at Man Utd.

It seems many fans would now view that as an upgrade, with De Gea’s recent form certainly taking a turn for the worse despite years of great service for the Red Devils.

United won’t want to have risked losing a big name like De Gea on a free transfer, but at the same time there perhaps is a case for saying the timing wasn’t too bad for the club as it would allow them to strengthen that position.

David de Gea Manchester United

David de Gea in action for Manchester United

More Stories / Latest News

They now risk being stuck with the 28-year-old for longer than they might want as he seems to enter into decline.

That’s the way a lot of fans seem to see it anyway…

More Stories David de Gea Jan Oblak