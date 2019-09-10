Time for Solskjaer to trust wonderkid and axe big-name: How Man Utd should line up vs Leicester to secure first win for over a month

Manchester United are back in action this weekend as they host Leicester City at Old Trafford in Saturday’s 3pm Premier League clash.

The Red Devils are in urgent need of a win after failing to pick up three points since their opening day victory over Chelsea.

Remarkably, despite such a fine performance to score twice in that win, Marcus Rashford has since gone rapidly downhill with some hugely disappointing displays.

Sky Sports now claim the 21-year-old is set to be axed for England tonight, with Jadon Sancho to come in instead against Kosovo.

There’s no denying Rashford is off form, and in fairness the youngster may just need a break after playing so much already at such a young age.

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is brave enough, we think it’s time for him to show a little more trust to exciting wonderkid Mason Greenwood, who looks a more natural finisher to take Rashford’s place up front.

Greenwood had a fine pre-season and looked set for a bigger first-team role this term than we’ve seen so far, but with Solskjaer failing to make signings to replace Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, he has to show he actually means business and trusts this crop of academy talent to develop and make an impact in the short and long term.

The teenager could also operate out wide, but with the Express, citing Physio Room, claiming Anthony Martial should be back in action for this game, we’ve gone for the Frenchman on the left, joining Greenwood, Juan Mata and the in-form Daniel James in attack.

Could these two changes from the Southampton game, with Andreas Pereira also dropping out as Martial returns from injury, finally get Solskjaer’s side back on track for what would be a first win for over a month…