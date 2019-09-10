Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly faces a possible injury headache this weekend when his side face Leicester City on Saturday.

Having failed to win any of their last three Premier League games, coupled with Leicester’s bright start to the new campaign, it promises to be a difficult challenge ahead for the Red Devils.

SEE MORE: Paul Pogba’s brother confirms Man United superstar spoke to Lionel Messi about potential La Liga transfer

The Foxes sit in third place after four games and three points above Solskjaer’s side, and so they will hope to build on that and come away with something from Old Trafford this weekend.

Brendan Rodgers and his men could be handed a boost too, as The Mirror report that Man Utd will have to wait to determine whether or not Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial will be available for selection.

Given how those key individuals are dotted around the potential line-up, it poses a real headache for Solskjaer as he’ll hope that they can all prove their fitness and show that they’ve fully recovered in time to feature.

With the Europa League starting next week too, the Norwegian tactician will need all the quality depth that he has at his disposal to rotate and rest key players too, and so time will tell whether or not the quintet noted above are able to get the green light to return this weekend and hand their manager a major boost.

As noted by the Mirror, there is a combination of issues picked up before and during the international break, and so that will likely prove to be rather disruptive for Solskjaer as he prepares his men to face Leicester who will be hoping to silence the Old Trafford faithful early and pile the pressure on their rivals.