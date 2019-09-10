Real Madrid are reportedly interested in an ambitious transfer swoop for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe next summer.

The Spanish giants currently plan to firm up their interest with a potential swap deal package, with an offer of €150million in cash plus youngster Vinicius Junior to PSG, according to Diario Gol.

The report explains that Mbappe is a top priority target for Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, and it’s little wonder after the superb start he’s made to his career.

Still only 20 years of age, the young forward is already a multiple Ligue 1 title winner and also helped France to World Cup glory last summer by scoring four goals at the tournament, including one in the final victory over Croatia.

Mbappe would be an ideal signing for Real to bring in a long-term successor for Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Frenchman looking like being one of the next major superstars of world football.

This deal won’t be easy to pull off, but one imagines a big cash offer and the chance to sign another big talent in Vinicius could be worth a go.

PSG have spent big on the world’s top talent in recent times but remain some way off becoming a genuine force in Europe, so will surely find it hard to keep hold of players like Mbappe and Neymar.