Menu

Video: Michael Owen aims another dig at Alan Shearer over Newcastle row

Liverpool FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Michael Owen has aimed another dig at former Newcastle United team-mate Alan Shearer over their time together at St James’ Park.

The former England international explains in the video below from talkSPORT that he feels Shearer has a grudge against him for not deeming himself to be fit enough to play in that crucial game against Aston Villa in 2009 that saw Newcastle relegated.

Owen thinks Shearer feels he didn’t want to play because an injury would hurt his chance at a transfer that summer, but the 39-year-old has hit back at those claims.

Owen makes it clear he didn’t exaggerate his injury and can’t see why he wouldn’t want to play, as he felt it wouldn’t have risked his chances of getting a move anyway.

More Stories Alan Shearer Michael Owen