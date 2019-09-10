Video: Michael Owen aims another dig at Alan Shearer over Newcastle row

Michael Owen has aimed another dig at former Newcastle United team-mate Alan Shearer over their time together at St James’ Park.

The former England international explains in the video below from talkSPORT that he feels Shearer has a grudge against him for not deeming himself to be fit enough to play in that crucial game against Aston Villa in 2009 that saw Newcastle relegated.

“One of the reasons I went to #NUFC was to play with Shearer.” ? “Sadly as soon as he became manager it took a twist.” ? “I always played well in the big games, why would I bottle it against Villa!?” ???? Very honest from @TheMichaelOwen on falling out with @AlanShearer ? pic.twitter.com/CMRyuMlSLg — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 10, 2019

Owen thinks Shearer feels he didn’t want to play because an injury would hurt his chance at a transfer that summer, but the 39-year-old has hit back at those claims.

Owen makes it clear he didn’t exaggerate his injury and can’t see why he wouldn’t want to play, as he felt it wouldn’t have risked his chances of getting a move anyway.