Sergio Ramos sends clear transfer message to Manchester United star Paul Pogba

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has made it pretty clear he would be keen on his club sealing the transfer of Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

The France international has not always been the most consistent performer for Man Utd in his time in the Premier League, but has shown himself to be one of the most naturally gifted players in the world on his day.

This has seen Pogba linked regularly with a move to Real Madrid, with AS claiming the Spanish giants remain interested in possibly signing him next summer if he doesn’t sign a new contract at Old Trafford.

Speaking about Pogba, Ramos has made it clear he’d welcome a signing of his quality at the Bernabeu, and went on to sing the 26-year-old’s praises in an interview with the Daily Express.

“I think Real Madrid always has the door open for good players such as him,” Ramos said.

“For me, Pogba is one of the great players.

“He is different and he has shown his value at Juventus and now Manchester United.

“I think he brings balance to a team. He has a great offensive influence and he has this amazing physique.”

United fans won’t take too kindly to these comments from the Spaniard, even if many are divided about whether or not they should keep Pogba at the club.