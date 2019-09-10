Chelsea are being tipped to possibly go in for the transfer of AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek if they’re allowed to sign players again this January.

The Blues could do with strengthening up front as soon as possible, but were under a transfer ban during the summer, so have had to make do with what they have, leading to new manager Frank Lampard placing a lot of trust in young players like Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount.

Piatek, however, could be a major upgrade in attack and help Chelsea replace recently-departed forwards like Eden Hazard, Alvaro Morata and Gonzalo Higuain.

The Poland international is suggested as a possible target for CFC if their transfer ban is overturned this January in a report from Sempre Milan.

Milan fans will surely be hoping they keep hold of Piatek, who has made a superb start to life in Serie A.

The 24-year-old has shown himself to be one of Europe’s deadliest finishers in recent times, scoring 30 goals in all competitions last season in spells with both Genoa and Milan, having previously arrived in Italy as a relative unknown from Polish football.

Chelsea would surely benefit from this signing, and it seems there could be reason to believe he’d be a serious option for them.