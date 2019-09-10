Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is set to receive something of a wake-up call as England manager Gareth Southgate will reportedly drop him from his starting line up against Kosovo this evening.

The Three Lions are in action at Wembley again tonight after thrashing Bulgaria over the weekend, but it looks like Rashford’s poor recent form could now see him punished.

According to Sky Sports, England manager Gareth Southgate wants to freshen things up for this game and will bring in Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho in Rashford’s place.

It’s telling that the 21-year-old is one of the big names poised to make way for this game, with his recent form for club and country certainly far from good enough.

United fans probably won’t be surprised to see Rashford replaced with Sancho – indeed it’s probably a move they wish Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could make himself!

Still, it could also do Rashford some good to get a little rest after playing so much football at a relatively young age, with the England international long being a regular for both United and his country for over three years now.