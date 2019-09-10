Luka Modric is said to have informed some of his Real Madrid teammates of his desire to leave the club in the near future, with the Croatian deciding to leave the club in the January window.

As per Don Balon, the former Spurs midfielder has decided to seal his departure from the Santiago Bernabeu in the winter transfer window, with Inter Milan being touted as the player’s preferred destination.

The report further states that Inter are willing to hand Modric as two or three deal in order to bring him to the San Siro, with the player himself already telling Marcelo, Ramos and Bale of his decision to leave.

Given that fact that Modric is now 33 years old, and was unusually poor for Real last year, we’re sure there are a few fans out there who will be glad to see the back of the 2018 Ballon D’Or winner.

Modric has been a quality member of Real’s first team squad in the past few years, with the player playing pivotal roles in the club’s numerous Champions League wins during that time frame.

However since the start of the 2017/18 season, and particularly last year, Modric was very poor, with the ageing midfielder’s form dropping considerably in comparison to previous seasons.

If Modric does up leaving the Spanish giants in the January window, it’ll be interesting to see if the club try to bring in a replacement for the Croat during the month.