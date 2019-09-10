Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has explained in a meeting with Real Madrid board members and partners why the club did not seal the summer transfer of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Perez was asked about the club’s work in the transfer market this summer, with big names like Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic arriving at the Bernabeu.

Perez seems content with Madrid’s work to strengthen the squad, as he responded to questions about Pogba and other players such as Neymar and Bruno Fernandes by insisting the club has never spent quite this much whilst already having a squad so full of talented players.

The Spaniard also pointed to the signing of Hazard in particular, expressing his view that the Belgium international is the best player in Europe.

Pogba’s name dominated headlines for much of the summer as his future at Man Utd seemed uncertain, but Red Devils fans will surely be glad he ended up staying at Old Trafford.

Real would no doubt be a tempting proposition for any big-name player, so it’s useful for United to be able to keep a star like that as they look to rebuild after a difficult couple of seasons.