Three Strikers Solskjaer May Look To Sign In January

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer resisted the temptation of signing another striker in the summer transfer window, despite Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez both leaving to join Inter Milan, as noted by BBC Sport.

Given his side’s start to the season though, the Norwegian is likely to change his stance and could already be plotting a move for a goalscorer in January. Here are three players who may well be on his radar.

SEE MORE: Time for Solskjaer to trust wonderkid and axe big-name: How Man Utd should line up vs Leicester to secure first win for over a month

Lautaro Martinez

Since Lukaku and Sanchez moved to Inter from United, Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez faces strong competition for the starting spot in Antonio Conte’s side. The 22-year-old, who is now a regular for the Argentina national team, has played two games in the 2019/2020 Serie A campaign so far, scoring one goal.

United were linked with Martinez before he joined Inter so they have clearly done their homework on the South American, so they will be monitoring the situation in Italy and if he does become unhappy with the fight for a starting spot, they may recommence their interest in the player who looks made for the Premier League.

Dani Olmo

Dinamo Zagreb’s Dani Olmo was really disappointed with his Croatian club at the end of the European summer transfer window for what he described as ‘pricing him out of a move’. Olmo was keen to leave Zagreb where he has been since 2015, scoring 30 goals at the club. Wolves are thought to be interested in the Spaniard who was at Barcelona as a youth team player.

Dinamo are said to be holding out for at least 40 million Euros before they allow their play to discuss terms with any other club. The reigning Croatian champions are often one of the accumulator tips in Europe each weekend and they have got off to a good start domestically once again with Olmo in their side. Although the Spaniard will be playing Champions League football this season, the chance to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world may be enough for him to push for a move in January to Old Trafford if the interest is there.

Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy is the focus in this week’s hotshots in the Assist – check out how @liam_flin thinks the English striker will perform under Brendan Rodgers >> https://t.co/BNCjoOI9Qw << #PremierLeague #LCFC #Rodgers #rpsport pic.twitter.com/zQMfiJHkVL — Racing Post Sport (@RacingPostSport) March 1, 2019

Leicester City have got off to an impressive start to their Premier League campaign and are one of the football tips to finish in the top six at the end of the campaign. One of the reasons for the Foxes’ flying start is striker Jamie Vardy who has netted three times in four games. The 32-year-old may be past his peak, however, he is proving he is still capable of scoring goals in this division.

If Solskjaer is looking for a short-term fix and experience to play alongside either Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial, Vardy may be his man. His pace and intelligent runs in behind the defence mean he is ideally suited to Solskjaer’s counter-attacking style. Vardy has been linked with Arsenal and United before so it would be no surprise to see the Reds enquire about doing a deal for the striker.

United are back in action after the international break where they will face Leicester at Old Trafford On September 14, that game comes just five days before their opening Europa League fixture against Astana.