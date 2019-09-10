Tottenham have suffered a blow as they’ve confirmed that summer signing Giovani Lo Celso suffered a hip injury while on international duty.

As noted by the Guardian, the 23-year-old secured an initial loan move to north London this past summer with a permanent deal possible at the end of the season worth £60m.

With that in mind, he will have been desperate to make a positive first impression for his new club, but the Argentine international has been limited to a bench role so far this season as he’s totalled just 44 minutes of football in three outings in the Premier League.

In defence of Mauricio Pochettino, he’s likely allowing his compatriot to settle into life in England and would have hoped he would begin to play a more prominent role as the weeks and months went on.

Unfortunately for Tottenham though, Lo Celso has picked up an injury while representing Argentina in their clash with Chile over the break, and the club have now confirmed he’s set for a spell on the sidelines.

As per the club’s official site, they have confirmed that Lo Celso suffered a hip injury while on international duty with Argentina, and that he will not be expected to return to training until the end of October.

That’s not ideal for any party concerned as Tottenham are without a key option as the fixture schedule builds up with the return of the Champions League next week.

As for Lo Celso himself, he’ll now see his efforts to break into the starting line-up disrupted by injury, and so he’ll now have to focus on his recovery and a return sooner rather than later to get himself back in contention and available to play an important role for Pochettino.