Tottenham are reportedly still interested in Paulo Dybala as the Juventus superstar is being linked with a possible exit in January.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 25-year-old was heavily linked with a move to north London this past summer in a switch that would have seen him work with compatriot Mauricio Pochettino.

However, that ultimately fell through as it was suggested that Juventus opted to not sell their talented forward in the end, and so Spurs were forced to look elsewhere for reinforcements.

Dybala has since played just 14 minutes of football in Serie A so far this season, as it would appear as though he may struggle to force his way into Maurizio Sarri’s plans and preferred system.

With that in mind, Calciomercato report, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, that Dybala is still being linked with an exit from the Turin giants in January, with Paris Saint-Germain said to be ready to prioritise him.

However, Tottenham are also specifically mentioned as an interested party, and so it remains to be seen whether or not they lodge an official bid and are successful in fending off PSG and winning the battle for Dybala’s signature.

It could be argued that Spurs and Pochettino are still missing something in that department, especially for a side looking to not only compete on multiple fronts, but also to start winning trophies and take that next step to establish themselves as a real force both in England and Europe.

Having reached the Champions League final last season, they’ll be desperate to build on that, and adding a player of Dybala’s quality in January would certainly be a statement. Time will tell though whether or not a deal can be agreed between the two clubs, and if Sarri’s use of the Argentine international changes in the coming months.