Barcelona superstar Antoine Griezmann has missed his second consecutive penalty for France this evening, the forward’s spot-kick vs Andorra was saved.

In the 28th minute of this evening’s European Championships qualifier between France and Andorra, dangerous attacker Antoine Griezmann was brought down in the box almost immediately after picking up the ball.

Barcelona’s marquee signing stepped up to take the spot-kick, just days after missing vs Albania, the 28-year-old’s hopes of making things right were squashed when Andorra’s stopper batted away his penalty.

Take a look at Griezmann’s spot-kick below, courtesy of TF1:

Josep Gómes (Andorra) Penalty save against Griezmann (France) 28' pic.twitter.com/TTUyJXvCNf — LIVEGOALS (@LIVEGOALS8) September 10, 2019

Le penalty manqué de Griezmann ! pic.twitter.com/pcu5CaSqOs — Fervent Football Club (@FerventFC) September 10, 2019

Griezmann can’t seem to catch a break from the spot after his recent miss, the ace has now missed his last two penalties for France – after scoring his first seven for his country.

The Frenchman could now be overlooked by both Didier Deschamps and Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde due to his worrying recent form from the spot.