Video: Barcelona’s Lenglet scores towering header for France after pinpoint Griezmann assist

FC Barcelona
Barcelona stars Clement Lenglet and Antoine Griezmann combined for France this evening, Lenglet scored a powerful header after a superb cross from Griezmann.

In the 51st minute of France’s European Championships qualifier with Andorra tonight, Les Bleus were awarded a free-kick from a dangerous position.

Barcelona’s marquee signing Antoine Griezmann stepped up to take the set piece and the superstar aimed a pinpoint cross into his Blaugrana teammate Clement Lenglet.

Lenglet rose above his defender and directed a lovely header into the back of the net, this was the centre-back’s first goal for his country.

Check out Lenglet’s bullet header below:

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde will be pleased to see his stars linking up well during the international break.

More importantly, it will be great for Barcelona fans to see that Griezmann has what it takes to come up with the goods for his team, even if he suffers a personal setback in the match.

The forward missed from the penalty spot in the first-half.

