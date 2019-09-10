Barcelona stars Clement Lenglet and Antoine Griezmann combined for France this evening, Lenglet scored a powerful header after a superb cross from Griezmann.

In the 51st minute of France’s European Championships qualifier with Andorra tonight, Les Bleus were awarded a free-kick from a dangerous position.

Barcelona’s marquee signing Antoine Griezmann stepped up to take the set piece and the superstar aimed a pinpoint cross into his Blaugrana teammate Clement Lenglet.

Lenglet rose above his defender and directed a lovely header into the back of the net, this was the centre-back’s first goal for his country.

Check out Lenglet’s bullet header below:

GOAL! Clement Lenglet scores his first goal for France to put the hosts two up against Andorra. Watch ?? 2-0 ?? on Sky Sports Football or follow here: https://t.co/ZqnwjDU06x pic.twitter.com/B1c2MS5GOV — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 10, 2019

Clément Lenglet's first goal for France! And what a smart free kick by Antoine Griezmann! #FRAAND #Euro2020Qualifiers pic.twitter.com/3hb0GXxYmy — #VALVERDEOUT (@MathiasAw1) September 10, 2019

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde will be pleased to see his stars linking up well during the international break.

More importantly, it will be great for Barcelona fans to see that Griezmann has what it takes to come up with the goods for his team, even if he suffers a personal setback in the match.

The forward missed from the penalty spot in the first-half.