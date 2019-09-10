Tottenham superstar Harry Kane’s excellent run from the penalty spot came to an end this evening after his miss against Kosovo, Ross Barkley was great in the buildup.

In the 64th minute of this evening European Championships qualifier between England and Kosovo, Three Lions captain Harry Kane missed the chance to extend his country’s lead from the penalty spot.

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley showed off some lovely dribbling and footwork to win a penalty for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Kane must have been put off by the delay in taking the spot-kick, the ace’s effort was pushed away by Manchester City goalkeeper Arijanet Muric.

Surprisingly, Kane decided to take the penalty instead of giving youngster Jadon Sancho the chance to score a dream hat-trick for his country.

Will people react to Kane’s decision to take the penalty in the same way they did when Marcus Rashford rejected his teammates pleas before a miss from the spot for Manchester United?

Check out Kane’s spot-kick below:

Muric saves Harry Kane’s penalty! What a performance from Kosovo despite the result!#ENGKOS pic.twitter.com/lrkPyuWbTV — RouteOneFootball (@RouteOneTweets) September 10, 2019

This is Kane’s first miss from the spot in nearly 18 months:

Harry Kane's last 15 penalties for club and country: ????????????????????????????? Arijanet Muric the first keeper to save a Kane spot-kick since Loris Karius in Feb 2018. ? pic.twitter.com/3cI8EP4VUq — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 10, 2019

Should Kane have left the ball to Sancho?