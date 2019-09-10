Menu

Video: Harry Kane’s superb finish to hand England lead vs Kosovo

Tottenham superstar Harry Kane has fired England into the lead against Kosovo in this evening’s European Championships qualifier with a fine finish.

In the 19th minute of this evening’s clash between England and Kosovo, Manchester City sensation Raheem Sterling sparked an exciting counter-attack opportunity by pulling off a lovely turn on the halfway line.

The wide forward charged towards goal and played the ball into Kane, the England captain created some space before firing a left-footed shot into the back of the net.

Check out Kane’s strike below:

Kane can’t stop scoring for England right now, can the forward produce this kind of form in big-game clashes during the European Championships next summer though?

