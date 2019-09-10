Tottenham superstar Harry Kane has fired England into the lead against Kosovo in this evening’s European Championships qualifier with a fine finish.
In the 19th minute of this evening’s clash between England and Kosovo, Manchester City sensation Raheem Sterling sparked an exciting counter-attack opportunity by pulling off a lovely turn on the halfway line.
The wide forward charged towards goal and played the ball into Kane, the England captain created some space before firing a left-footed shot into the back of the net.
See More: The game got off to a flying start with two goals in the opening ten minutes.
Check out Kane’s strike below:
Kane puts England ahead!
A brilliant turn from Sterling opens up the Kosovan defence and Kane is ruthless with his finish! pic.twitter.com/9OrV8RzFvM
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 10, 2019
Kane can’t stop scoring for England right now, can the forward produce this kind of form in big-game clashes during the European Championships next summer though?