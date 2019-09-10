Menu

Video: Keane’s ’embarrassing’ error for England before assisting Sterling’s equaliser vs Kosovo

England got this evening’s game off to a shocking star after Michael Keane’s error led to a goal for Kosovo, fortunately Raheem Sterling equalised quickly.

Kosovo stunned England by taking the lead just 35 seconds into tonight’s European Championships qualifier after an error from Everton defender Michael Keane.

The centre-back passed the ball directly into the patch of Kosovo’s Valon Berisha.

Fortunately, Keane made up for his early mistake by assisting Raheem Sterling just 7 minutes later by directing a towering header into his path.

The Manchester City star then leaped above Kosovo’s defenders to nod the ball into the back of the net.

Check out Kosovo’s opener below:

Take a look at Sterling’s equaliser for the Three Lions below:

Here’s some reaction to the defender’s blunder:

England really need to stay concentrated if they’re to get the better of this high-pressure Kosovo side.

