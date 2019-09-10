England got this evening’s game off to a shocking star after Michael Keane’s error led to a goal for Kosovo, fortunately Raheem Sterling equalised quickly.

Kosovo stunned England by taking the lead just 35 seconds into tonight’s European Championships qualifier after an error from Everton defender Michael Keane.

The centre-back passed the ball directly into the patch of Kosovo’s Valon Berisha.

Fortunately, Keane made up for his early mistake by assisting Raheem Sterling just 7 minutes later by directing a towering header into his path.

The Manchester City star then leaped above Kosovo’s defenders to nod the ball into the back of the net.

Check out Kosovo’s opener below:

Kosovo lead! A mistake at the back from England and Berisha scores within 35 seconds! pic.twitter.com/XahN9eZlYs — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 10, 2019

Keane makes a mistake abd Berisha scores the goal Kosovo vs England 1-0 #ENGKOSpic.twitter.com/PQzZnO1gXG — Zwodde (@STREQM1) September 10, 2019

Take a look at Sterling’s equaliser for the Three Lions below:

England are level! Raheem Sterling heads the Three Lions back on level terms after trailing for just seven minutes pic.twitter.com/Zwyi2Yo1Wl — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 10, 2019

Here’s some reaction to the defender’s blunder:

Fucking Michael Keane. A bang average prem defender trying to play football at international level. Embarrassing that — WHLParkLane (@Craig_Spur) September 10, 2019

That’s what you get when you start Keane over gomez, embarrassing — max (@MaxxCarrington) September 10, 2019

Embarrassing from Michael Keane — Samuel Kemp (@samkemp21) September 10, 2019

That is absolutely shocking. Awful ball from Barkley. Made it look Platini-esque by the following pass by Keane. England behind after 35 seconds. — Arlo White (@arlowhite) September 10, 2019

Shocking from Barkley and Keane that ? — Stephen Doyle (@1878stevo) September 10, 2019

England really need to stay concentrated if they’re to get the better of this high-pressure Kosovo side.