Some football fans have taken to social media to question Manchester United star Harry Maguire’s value after he gave away a penalty for England vs Kosovo.

In the 54th minute of this evening’s European qualifier between England and Kosovo, Manchester United star Harry Maguire brought down Fenerbahce ace Vedat Muriqi in the box with a clumsy slide tackle.

Muriqi converted the spot-kick.

Maguire’s shaky defending has led to some fans questioning his worth and defensive ability.

According to BBC Sport, Maguire became the world’s most expensive defender when United signed him from Leicester for £80m.

Check out the 26-year-old’s poorly timed challenge below:

This is the most expensive defender itw Harry Maguire ?? pic.twitter.com/GcE0lPOTJq — JP (@JurgenPressed) September 10, 2019

One eagle-eyed fan also picked up on this bizarre piece of defending from Maguire during the match:

Here’s how some fans reacted to Maguire’s mistake:

He’s literally the next Phil Jones not even joking — ! (@rodrigo48559712) September 10, 2019

An expensive Phil Jones — AD (@IAmAndreDylan) September 10, 2019

You wouldn‘t hear the end of it if this was Van Dijk. — VirgilsSon (@boy_virgil) September 10, 2019

I told fellas long time ago that this Harry Maguire character is a scam — ??Daenerys Targaryen?? (@SlimTony6) September 10, 2019

Sunday league player at best… — Daniel Irvine©? (@danirvine7) September 10, 2019

Maguire is the biggest fraud in the world? shocking defending — JamesRileyMusic (@JamesRileyDJ) September 10, 2019

85Million for Maguire. What a joke. #ENGKOS — one flew east (@Allgonequiet) September 10, 2019

My word Maguire was shocking today. Hopefully, he won't take that form into the upcoming games. — candylover (@candylover9531) September 10, 2019

Man Utd really paid 80 million for Maguire just for him to turn out to be Phil Jones 2.0 ?? pic.twitter.com/AP0YOebTiQ — Fan Account (@TheLampardView) September 10, 2019

Maguire has had an average start to life at United, will the Red Devils regret their big-money purchase?