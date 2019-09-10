Menu

Video: ‘Next Phil Jones’ – Some fans react to Maguire giving away a penalty for England

Some football fans have taken to social media to question Manchester United star Harry Maguire’s value after he gave away a penalty for England vs Kosovo.

In the 54th minute of this evening’s European qualifier between England and Kosovo, Manchester United star Harry Maguire brought down Fenerbahce ace Vedat Muriqi in the box with a clumsy slide tackle.

Muriqi converted the spot-kick.

Maguire’s shaky defending has led to some fans questioning his worth and defensive ability.

According to BBC Sport, Maguire became the world’s most expensive defender when United signed him from Leicester for £80m.

Check out the 26-year-old’s poorly timed challenge below:

One eagle-eyed fan also picked up on this bizarre piece of defending from Maguire during the match:

Here’s how some fans reacted to Maguire’s mistake:

Maguire has had an average start to life at United, will the Red Devils regret their big-money purchase?

