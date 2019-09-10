Some fans took to social media to blast Jordan Henderson’s ‘shocking’ defending before Kosovo’s second goal against England, the Liverpool ace was dazzled.
Lazio ace Valon Berisha scored his second for Kosovo against England in the 48th minute of this evening’s European Championships qualifier.
The forward pounced on the unorganised England backline by making a great run into the box before being picked out by his teammate.
Berisha expertly controlled the ball before effortlessly gliding past Henderson and curling the ball into the top corner.
Check out Berisha’s second of the night below:
Kosovo score a second!
Berisha finds the top corner with a fine finish to net his second of the night pic.twitter.com/vjsp0g0XOU
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 10, 2019
England 5 × 2 Kosovo | Berisha goalpic.twitter.com/tPosyrkYyT
— ReleaseSky (@Releasesky2) September 10, 2019
Here’s some reaction to Henderson’s defending for Kosovo’s third goal:
Shocking defending from Henderson ?
— ???? (@HuntAlexander) September 10, 2019
Henderson is not a footballer. Keane is worth 30p and A-A jogs back into position like he’s playing in a testimonial. Its shocking.
— Colin Griffiths (@Pengadil) September 10, 2019
Don’t know how anyone rates Henderson he’s shocking
— Ryan Wolverson (@RyanWolverson1) September 10, 2019
What a shocking performance that was from England! Keane, Rice, TA, Henderson were absolutely dire! Imagine if we didn’t have Sterling ? the fact the most creative player in England doesn’t even get a minute on the pitch is hilarious as well! Maddison is better than Mount! Fact
— Mark Townsend (@Maarky57) September 10, 2019
Jordan Henderson is embarrassing #ENGKOS
— Fergg (@fergusstewart96) September 10, 2019
Sent Henderson shop
— RealistInDaCity (@jimmylongRz4L) September 10, 2019
Berisha just ended Henderson there #ENGKOS
— hardit (@arditdragusha) September 10, 2019
Berisha sold Henderson dreams?
— Jayed (@JxyedU_) September 10, 2019
And Declan Rice is crap. Maguire is a cart horse. TAA looks positionally naive without big Virgil next to him.
— Danny Rosamond (@DannyRosamond) September 10, 2019
TAA is crap! ??
— Brawny (@MarjanMills) September 10, 2019
lmao they sent henderson back to anfield ?
— – whore (@Bawo_) September 10, 2019
Henderson got sent back to the
fifa 16 cover
— Cal ?? (@UtdCaIIum) September 10, 2019
Can’t believe Henderson has just been sent to the shops by a guy that prob washes cars as a side hustle
— Sam?? (@sam_binks_) September 10, 2019
Henderson sent for a hotdog ?
— SpursLogic (@ItsSpursLogic) September 10, 2019
Henderson was sold down the river by Berisha but fans have to remember that the midfielder was only trying his best to cover the massive gap left by marauding full-back and Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Alexander-Arnold has phenomenal ability going forward but it’s evident that the ace can leave his defence in dangerous situations when he fails to track back in time.