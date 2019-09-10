Some fans took to social media to blast Jordan Henderson’s ‘shocking’ defending before Kosovo’s second goal against England, the Liverpool ace was dazzled.

Lazio ace Valon Berisha scored his second for Kosovo against England in the 48th minute of this evening’s European Championships qualifier.

The forward pounced on the unorganised England backline by making a great run into the box before being picked out by his teammate.

Berisha expertly controlled the ball before effortlessly gliding past Henderson and curling the ball into the top corner.

Check out Berisha’s second of the night below:

Kosovo score a second! Berisha finds the top corner with a fine finish to net his second of the night pic.twitter.com/vjsp0g0XOU — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 10, 2019

England 5 × 2 Kosovo | Berisha goalpic.twitter.com/tPosyrkYyT — ReleaseSky (@Releasesky2) September 10, 2019

Here’s some reaction to Henderson’s defending for Kosovo’s third goal:

Shocking defending from Henderson ? — ???? (@HuntAlexander) September 10, 2019

Henderson is not a footballer. Keane is worth 30p and A-A jogs back into position like he’s playing in a testimonial. Its shocking. — Colin Griffiths (@Pengadil) September 10, 2019

Don’t know how anyone rates Henderson he’s shocking — Ryan Wolverson (@RyanWolverson1) September 10, 2019

What a shocking performance that was from England! Keane, Rice, TA, Henderson were absolutely dire! Imagine if we didn’t have Sterling ? the fact the most creative player in England doesn’t even get a minute on the pitch is hilarious as well! Maddison is better than Mount! Fact — Mark Townsend (@Maarky57) September 10, 2019

Jordan Henderson is embarrassing #ENGKOS — Fergg (@fergusstewart96) September 10, 2019

Sent Henderson shop — RealistInDaCity (@jimmylongRz4L) September 10, 2019

Berisha just ended Henderson there #ENGKOS — hardit (@arditdragusha) September 10, 2019

Berisha sold Henderson dreams? — Jayed (@JxyedU_) September 10, 2019

And Declan Rice is crap. Maguire is a cart horse. TAA looks positionally naive without big Virgil next to him. — Danny Rosamond (@DannyRosamond) September 10, 2019

TAA is crap! ?? — Brawny (@MarjanMills) September 10, 2019

lmao they sent henderson back to anfield ? — – whore (@Bawo_) September 10, 2019

Henderson got sent back to the

fifa 16 cover — Cal ?? (@UtdCaIIum) September 10, 2019

Can’t believe Henderson has just been sent to the shops by a guy that prob washes cars as a side hustle — Sam?? (@sam_binks_) September 10, 2019

Henderson sent for a hotdog ? — SpursLogic (@ItsSpursLogic) September 10, 2019

Henderson was sold down the river by Berisha but fans have to remember that the midfielder was only trying his best to cover the massive gap left by marauding full-back and Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold has phenomenal ability going forward but it’s evident that the ace can leave his defence in dangerous situations when he fails to track back in time.