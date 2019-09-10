Menu

Video: ‘Sent to the shops’ – These fans react to Jordan Henderson’s ‘shocking’ defending for England vs Kosovo

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Some fans took to social media to blast Jordan Henderson’s ‘shocking’ defending before Kosovo’s second goal against England, the Liverpool ace was dazzled.

Lazio ace Valon Berisha scored his second for Kosovo against England in the 48th minute of this evening’s European Championships qualifier.

The forward pounced on the unorganised England backline by making a great run into the box before being picked out by his teammate.

Berisha expertly controlled the ball before effortlessly gliding past Henderson and curling the ball into the top corner.

Check out Berisha’s second of the night below:

Here’s some reaction to Henderson’s defending for Kosovo’s third goal:

Henderson was sold down the river by Berisha but fans have to remember that the midfielder was only trying his best to cover the massive gap left by marauding full-back and Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold has phenomenal ability going forward but it’s evident that the ace can leave his defence in dangerous situations when he fails to track back in time.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories England football England National Team Gareth Southgate Jordan Henderson Jurgen Klopp Trent Alexander-Arnold Valon Berisha