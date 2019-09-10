Video: Superb Ikone assist leads to emphatic Coman finish as France break deadlock

France have no room for slip-ups in their Euro 2020 qualifying group and so Kingsley Coman would have settled some nerves against Andorra on Tuesday night.

The reigning World Champions sit top of Group H but were level on points with both Iceland and Turkey ahead of kick-off, and so they could ill afford to falter.

Fortunately for them, it took just 18 minutes to find a breakthrough, and it came after some brilliant build-up play which included a superb assist from Lille star Jonathan Ikone, as seen below.

His reverse pass slid Coman through as it sliced down the middle of the Andorra defence, and the Bayern Munich ace did the rest with a stunning finish.

France should have doubled their lead just 10 minutes later, but Antoine Griezmann missed a penalty for a second consecutive game as he fluffed his lines and will hope to make amends as the game goes on to help Les Bleus secure all three points.

