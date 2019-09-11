Spain and Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams has recently confirmed that Man United made contact with him this summer regarding a move to Old Trafford.

Williams was linked with a move to the Red Devils this summer as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku as per the Sun, however a move to England for the Spaniard never ended up materialising.

And now, following the closure of the summer window, Williams has come out and confirmed that Man United were in for him before the start of this season.

According to Cadena SER, via the Daily Mail, Williams has spoken about United’s interest this summer, stating that “I had contact from Manchester United but I cannot tell you who it was. My number one option has always been to stay at Athletic Club and to retire here.”

The Mail also note that since this contact with United, Williams has since signed a new deal with Bilbao, one that contains a £125M release clause, thus if United want to go back in for him in the future, they’ll have to fork out a pretty penny to sign him.

Williams is a very talented forward, one of the most talented in La Liga, thus we can’t really blame United for being interested in him this summer.

The Spanish international would’ve been a fine replacement for Lukaku at Old Trafford for the season ahead, however unfortunately for United, it seems as if a move to the club was never on Williams’ mind.

Although, it’s still somewhat promising for United fans to hear that their club were in for the Spanish forward this summer, as it shows the Red Devils still have some level of ambition about them in regards to their transfer dealings.