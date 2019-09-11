Arsenal manager Unai Emery has some mixed injury news ahead of the Gunners’ return to Premier League action this weekend against Watford.

The Spanish tactician reportedly faces doubts over the fitness of midfielder Lucas Torreira, though there could be positive news on Joe Willock who seems to have recovered after some rest over the international break, according to the Metro.

Torreira has been an impressive performer in his time at Arsenal so far and is not a player the club will want to be without for too long.

Emery should be reasonably well covered in that position, however, with Matteo Guendouzi in fine form and the likes of Willock and Dani Ceballos also able to fill in there.

Still, the Metro add that Arsenal will have to monitor Granit Xhaka closely, so that’s another potential doubt in that position – though some AFC fans would no doubt argue that’s actually more good news, if anything.

The Switzerland international has largely been poor for the club lately and is prone to sloppy defensive errors that can make him a bit of a liability.

Arsenal travel to Watford for Sunday’s 4.30pm kickoff and will hope to get back to winning ways after their recent dropped points against Liverpool and Tottenham.