Arsenal are back in action this weekend after the end of the international break and will take on Watford in Sunday’s 4.30pm Premier League clash.

The Gunners had made a bright start to the season with two wins from their first two games, but they’ve since dropped points against Liverpool and Tottenham.

A trip to take on a struggling Watford side could be just what Arsenal need to get back on track, but manager Unai Emery will need to get his team selection right.

The Spanish tactician has become known for tinkering with his players and formations almost every week in his time at the Emirates Stadium so far, and while that’s a bit of a breath of fresh air following the famously stubborn and predictable Arsene Wenger, he could also do with working out his best team.

The front three of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette worked well against Tottenham and should probably be unleashed again at Vicarage Road, but we’d also go a bit further than that.

Here’s our rather attack-minded line up that we think could prove too much for Watford to handle…

There are two changes from the Spurs game, both of which come in midfield as we think it’s worth handing a first appearance of the season to Mesut Ozil.

We’d also bring exciting loan signing Dani Ceballos back in after he was for some reason benched in the North London Derby.

Granit Xhaka was poor in that game and doesn’t deserve to start, while the Metro report that Lucas Torreira is an injury doubt for this game.

That leaves room for AFC to be a bit more adventurous and bring in both Ozil and Ceballos alongside Matteo Guendouzi in a midfield three.

With that creativity supplying that front three, this Arsenal side is sure to score plenty of goals – they’ll just have to make sure it’s enough to cancel out whatever they let in with this unconvincing defence.