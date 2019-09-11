Chelsea have been dealt some bad news, after it was reported that Emerson Palmieri is unlikely to feature against Wolves this weekend after the Italian picked up an injury whilst on international duty.

As per the Metro, Palmieri was taken off after just eight minutes during Italy’s match vs Finland last week, with the defender tweaked his hamstring during the match.

Via another report from the Metro, Italy boss Roberto Mancini confirmed that Palmieri’s injury wasn’t anything for Chelsea to be worried about, with the former Man City manager stating “It was nothing serious, he stopped to ensure it didn’t get any worse”.

However now, it seems like the 25-year-old’s injury could be worse than Mancini was making out, as the Metro state that the left-back is ‘unlikely’ to feature against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side on Saturday, something that’ll come as a blow for the west London side.

Palmieri has been one of the Blues’ standout players so far this term, with the Italian proving to be a reliable player to call upon at left-back for Frank Lampard.

Given that Palmieri could be set to miss his side’s trip to Molineux, it seems like the Blues are going to have to trust Marcos Alonso with the responsibility of playing at left-back on Saturday, something we’re sure some fans probably aren’t looking forward to seeing.

Given this news, it seems Chelsea may struggle to come away from their match vs Wolves this weekend with all three points, especially given their opponents’ brilliant record against the top six in recent seasons.