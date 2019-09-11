Barcelona have been cleared to beat Man United, and other clubs, to the signing of Jadon Sancho for a fee of €100M plus youngster Ansu Fati.

Sancho has managed to become one of the world’s leading youngsters in recent times, with the 19-year-old establishing himself as one of football’s most talented forwards.

The teenager has managed to contribute 16 goals and 23 assists in all competitions since the beginning of the 2018/19 campaign, form that has seen him earn an England call-up.

This form has also caught the eye of Spanish giants Barcelona, who are said to be rivalling the race of United, Man City and Real Madrid, in the race to sign the England international according to Don Balon.

And amid this, Barca have been told exactly what kind of offer they need to submit to Borussia Dortmund in order to land the winger’s signature.

As per the same report, Barca have contacted Dortmund to ask about Sancho’s asking price, with the Bundesliga outfit asking for either €150M up front or €100M plus the services of youngster Ansu Fati.

Fati is just 16 years old, and is still very raw, thus we’re not exactly sure why Dortmund seem to be valuing him at around €50M if this report is anything to go off.

It’s unknown as to how high Fati’s potential ceiling is, thus getting rid of Sancho in return for the teenager, plus €100m, will definitely be a big risk from the German giants.