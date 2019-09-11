Barcelona are said to be eyeing up Dinamo Zagreb ace Dani Olmo as an alternative signing to PSG and Brazil superstar Neymar.

As per Don Balon, Barca could return for Neymar in either the January or summer transfer windows, with the Blaugrana still firmly in the hunt for the Brazilian international.

However, as also stated by Don Balon, Real Madrid, Man City and Man United are also in the hunt for the winger, something that’s set to push the player’s price beyond the €200M mark, and because of this, Valverde’s side are eyeing up €36m-rated Olmo as an alternative.

If they don’t manage to sign Neymar in future transfer windows, Olmo certainly wouldn’t be a bad alternative to go for.

The 21-year-old, who was part of Barcelona’s youth set-up for seven years between 2007 and 2014, has been impressing for both Dinamo and Spain’s U21’s side lately, form that has seemingly caught the eye of Barca.

Since the start of last season, the midfielder has scored 16 and assisted 13 in all competitions for Zagreb, with the Spaniard also playing a key role in his side’s U21 European Championship win during that time frame as well.

Olmo has shown that he’s able to play as both a winger and a midfielder during his career, versatility that could definitely come in handy for Barca should the player end up sealing a return to the Nou Camp in the near future.

Paying €36M for a player who’s already familiar with Barca’s play style, as well as one that has a high ceiling in regards to his potential, certainly wouldn’t be a bad deal after all.