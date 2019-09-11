Barcelona are reportedly set to go after Napoli and Italy winger Lorenzo Insigne in the winer transfer window, which comes after Lionel Messi requested that the club sign a new left-winger.

The club currently have the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati to choose from on their left-hand-side of their attack, however it doesn’t seem like these options are much to Messi’s liking.

As per Don Balon, the Argentine talisman has requested that the club add to their options at left-wing in the January transfer window, with Barca now set to go after Insigne as a result.

The report further states that the Italy international views a move to Barca in good light, with the player’s price tag currently sat at at least €80M, however it’s also stated that Insigne will push for a Nou Camp move for less than this.

Insigne as managed to establish himself as one of Serie A’s best attackers in the recent years, thus it’s easy to see why Barca are looking at potentially signing him.

The 28-year-old has scored 38 and assisted 25 goals in Serie A since the start of the 2016/17 season, an impressive record for a player who predominantly plays on the wing.

If Dembele regains his fitness, and form, in time before the January window opens, the Blaugrana probably won’t need to sign Insigne after all.

The Frenchman has shown his true ability in small patches during his time at the Nou Camp, and should he manage to keep this up for the next couple of months once returning from injury, it’ll be interesting to whether Barca maintain their interest in the Italian going into the new year.