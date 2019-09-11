Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan has been handed a suspended prison sentence after he fired a gun in a hospital following a fight with a famous Turkish singer.

According to the Evening Standard, Barcelona star Arda Turan has been handed a two years and eight months suspended prison sentence by Turkish authorities after he was seen firing a gun at a hospital after a fight with a Turkish singer.

The report adds that the midfielder’s verdict has been deferred – meaning that he will only be sent to prison if he’s found to commit a crime in the next five years. The system appears to be similar to the suspended sentence ruling that is used in the UK.

Turan should consider himself to be a very lucky man, the Standard add that prosecutors were pushing for the disgraced Turkey star to be handed a 12-and-a-half year sentence for his actions.

Prosecutors thought the ace should be found guilty of sexual harassment, as well as inflicting intentional injuries, shooting a firearm to cause panic and carrying weapons without a license.

Sexual harassment was the only charge that the ace was found not guilty of.

The former Atletico Madrid star was involved in a nightclub fight with Turkish singer Berkay Sahin – who was left with a broken nose following the incident.

In a moment of madness, Turan went to a hospital and asked to be shot over comments made regarding Sahin’s wife, Ozlem Ada Sahin.

Here’s a video of the altercation that took place between Turan and Sahin, including the moment that Turan went to the hospital with a gun, “asking Sahin to shoot him”:

Turan may still be on the books at Barcelona but his career at the Camp Nou is essentially over, the ace is currently on a two-and-a-half-year loan to Istanbul Basaksehir.

The ace’s contract will expire at the end of this period and we can’t see Barcelona renewing his contract considering his poor form on the pitch and troubles off it.

Turan has experienced quite the fall from grace.