Borussia Dortmund Sporting Director Michael Zorc has confirmed that there was a meeting between them and Manchester United regarding the transfer of Jadon Sancho.

One of the best young footballers in the world at present, the teenager has been terrific for the Bundesliga club, scoring 17 goals and providing 27 assists in 60 appearances across all competitions. In 2018/19, Sancho was the leading assist provider in the Bundesliga with 18 and was also included in the competition’s Team of the Season.

The England international’s performances attracted interest from Manchester United with Don Balon claiming that he has signed a contract with the Red Devils.

Borussia Dortmund legend and current Sporting Director Zorc said that a meeting did take place regarding Sancho’s transfer but a BVB consultant said that regardless of how much money Manchester United are offering, the 19-year-old was not for sale.

As quoted by the Mirror, the former German international said: “A hot topic right now is Sancho and Manchester United. Both his discussions with the club and mine with the consultants. A meeting did take place. Manchester United invited the consultant.

“But according to what I know, the consultant told the club that no matter how much money they offer, we won’t let him go this summer.”

Manchester United aren’t the only club who are interested in Sancho as Don Balon reported that Real Madrid have opened talks for a transfer that would cost the La Liga giants £127 million.

The England international has started this season strongly, scoring three goals and providing four assists in five appearances across all competitions. Last night, Sancho netted a brace as England beat Kosovo 5-3 in Southampton to inch closer to qualification for Euro 2020. They were his first goals for the national team.

With the international break over, the 19-year-old will be eager to deliver for Borussia Dortmund as they resume their Bundesliga campaign against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.