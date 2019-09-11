As much as Celtic fans will hate to see their best players go, at least they are seeing some significant transfer fees being paid in return. Moussa Dembele left for a reported £20m fee last Summer, and it looks like his replacement could be about to go on a similar route.

The Sun reported on some comments last week from L’Equipe, and it looks like Lyon are very interested in signing Odsonne Edouard from Celtic. Of course this is the same move that Dembele made when he left Glasgow.

They also suggest that Monaco had agreed terms with the striker for a move this Summer, but the deal fell through.

Edouard has been impressive in Scotland since his arrival but it looks like his form for the French U21 side has generated a lot of interest from clubs back home.

In the latest round of U21 fixures he scored four goals in two games and impressed with his all round play.

The Sun story does confirm that Lyon paid £20m for Dembele but there doesn’t seem to be a suggested figure for Edouard, who joined Celtic from PSG for a fee of around £9m. You have to feel that Celtic will push for at least £20m again if they do let their star man go.

Although they missed out on the Champions League group stages, Celtic did sell Kieran Tierney this Summer and shouldn’t be in a position where they are desperate for money.

He’s scored 40 goals since arriving in Glasgow but he’s much more than just a goal-scorer. His hold up play and skill on the ball make him stand out alongside his pace and strength which is too much for most defenders in Scotland to handle.

Celtic fans will be hoping he stays until at least the end of this season as they look to retain their Premiership title.