Chelsea are said to be eyeing up a January move for Nice defender Youcef Atal should their transfer ban be lifted by then.

The Blues are currently undergoing a transfer ban that meant they can’t sign any players until next summer, however, it seems like the club are optimistic regarding their potential to sign players in the winter window.

As per the Sun, Chelsea are hoping to have their transfer ban cut short, meaning that they’ll be able to sign players in the January window, with the club’s appeal still yet to be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with the Blues confident they’ll be able to sign players in a few months time.

And amidst this, it’s also reported by Calcio Mercato, via the Sun, that Chelsea are in for Atal in January should their ban be lifted, something which comes amid the £35M defender being linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for some time now.

So far this season, it’s been clear to see that the Blues’ weak spot in their starting XI is at right-back, with Cesar Azpilicueta clearly struggling to adapt to life at full-back.

And it seems like the west London side are fully aware of this if their pursuit of Atal is anything to go off.

23-year-old Atal has a decent season for Nice last year, with the Algerian bagging six goals and one assist in 29 Ligue 1 games, as he helped his side secure a top-seven finish in the league.

The player has been known to be able to play at all of right back, right midfield and right wing, versatility that could definitely come in handy for Frank Lampard should the Algerian international end up moving to Stamford Bridge in January.