Real Madrid are reportedly considering an offer of around £98million to seal the transfer of Manchester City attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

The 28-year-old is in superb form at the moment, looking back to his best after missing much of last season with injury, and hitting a hat-trick of assists for Belgium in their win over Scotland during the international break.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid are now keen to try to bring De Bruyne to the Bernabeu, though it seems their potential offer of £98m won’t be enough to persuade the Premier League champions.

De Bruyne is clearly one of the very finest players in world football right now, so it’s unsurprising City might fancy considerably more than that in a market where lesser players have moved for more.

City also don’t exactly have an urgent need to make any money due to their wealthy backers, so will surely instead focus on keeping De Bruyne and others in this squad together in their bid to finally conquer the Champions League.

There also seems little reason for the Belgium international himself to look for a move away from the Etihad Stadium after enjoying so much success with the club, who look like they’ll continue to dominate under Pep Guardiola.