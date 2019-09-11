Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly furious with summer signing Eden Hazard as he remains overweight.

The Belgium international has long been one of the finest players in the world and shouldn’t really have major fitness issues, but did look a little larger upon moving from Chelsea to Real Madrid in the summer.

According to Don Balon, Perez is very unhappy with Hazard, especially as he’s reported to have failed to lose as much weight as he promised manager Zinedine Zidane he would by now.

This is certainly not the kind of thing Real Madrid fans will want to be reading about their big-name summer signing, with Hazard looking potentially like such an important addition to this squad.

The 28-year-old could be just what Los Blancos need to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been badly missed since his move to Juventus last summer.

Chelsea fans, meanwhile, will surely be finding this pretty amusing as they perhaps sold their former star at just the right time!